German authorities have disclosed more information about a Saudi doctor suspected of a car attack at the Magdeburg Christmas market, where five people were killed and 200 injured. The suspect arrived in Germany in 2006, has permanent residency, and supports far-right views, yet doesn't fit the usual extremist profile.

The Federal Criminal Police Office, led by Holger Münch, received a tip from Saudi Arabia in 2023, triggering an investigation. The suspect's social media shows anti-Islam and pro-AfD sentiment, but his violent intentions were unclear. On Saturday, he was detained, accused of murder and attempted murder, while migration debates resurface in Germany.

As Germany faces an early election, the incident has intensified scrutiny over migration policies, echoed by leaders like Hungary's Viktor Orbán, who criticized the EU's handling of migration post-attack. Authorities contend with security and migration issues, facing political backlash from European right-wing figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)