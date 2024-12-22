High-Profile Gangster Captured at UP-Nepal Border

A notorious gangster, wanted in numerous criminal cases, has been apprehended at the Uttar Pradesh-Nepal border, authorities announced on Sunday. The crackdown was carried out by Kerala Police in collaboration with the state's anti-terrorist squad.

The suspect, identified as Shamnad from Malappuram's Perumbadappu, faces 22 charges including attempted murder. He was implicated in a 2016 case involving a significant theft in Perumbavoor, posing as a vigilance officer. Despite being on bail, he continued illegal activities and evaded arrest, hiding in North India and Nepal.

Investigations reveal Shamnad's ties to a terrorist outfit, triggering further probes into his network. The arrest was made following a critical tip-off, underscoring the ongoing efforts to dismantle such criminal nexuses.

(With inputs from agencies.)