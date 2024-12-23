Left Menu

Trump Pushes to Keep TikTok in U.S.: A Billion-View Campaign Success

President-elect Donald Trump signals support for TikTok's continued U.S. presence after his campaign's success on the platform. Despite national security concerns, Trump opposes TikTok's exit. The U.S. Supreme Court will hear ByteDance's appeal against a divestiture order threatening a potential ban on the app.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2024 00:57 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 00:57 IST
Trump Pushes to Keep TikTok in U.S.: A Billion-View Campaign Success
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a recent statement, President-elect Donald Trump signaled his support for TikTok's continued operation in the United States, highlighting his campaign's success on the app which garnered billions of views. This comes amidst legislative efforts requiring its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, to divest due to national security concerns.

Trump's remarks, delivered in Phoenix, Arizona, reflect strong opposition to TikTok's potential exit from the U.S. market. The U.S. Senate had previously passed legislation to enforce the divestiture, citing risks associated with Chinese ownership. However, TikTok's owners are challenging the law in the U.S. Supreme Court.

Despite the looming threat of a January 19 ban if the court does not rule in ByteDance's favor, Trump remains optimistic about finding a resolution. His campaign's engagement on the app, and a recent meeting with TikTok's CEO, underline his interest in maintaining the platform's presence in America.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024