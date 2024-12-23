Trump Pushes to Keep TikTok in U.S.: A Billion-View Campaign Success

In a recent statement, President-elect Donald Trump signaled his support for TikTok's continued operation in the United States, highlighting his campaign's success on the app which garnered billions of views. This comes amidst legislative efforts requiring its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, to divest due to national security concerns.

Trump's remarks, delivered in Phoenix, Arizona, reflect strong opposition to TikTok's potential exit from the U.S. market. The U.S. Senate had previously passed legislation to enforce the divestiture, citing risks associated with Chinese ownership. However, TikTok's owners are challenging the law in the U.S. Supreme Court.

Despite the looming threat of a January 19 ban if the court does not rule in ByteDance's favor, Trump remains optimistic about finding a resolution. His campaign's engagement on the app, and a recent meeting with TikTok's CEO, underline his interest in maintaining the platform's presence in America.

