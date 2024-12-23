Major Breakthrough: Three Terror Suspects Killed in Pilibhit Encounter

In a significant operation, three terror suspects linked to a grenade attack in Gurdaspur were killed in an encounter with police forces from Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, early Monday in Pilibhit.

The suspects, identified as Gurvinder Singh, Virender Singh alias Ravi, and Jaspreet Singh alias Pratap Singh, were from Punjab's Gurdaspur district. They faced an encounter in Puranpur, Pilibhit.

According to Amitabh Yash, ADG (Law and Order), UP Police, they were involved in the attack on a police checkpoint and succumbed to injuries sustained in the encounter. Recoveries included two AK-47s, Glock pistols, and ammunition.

(With inputs from agencies.)