Left Menu

India Leads Reform Charge at UN's 80th Anniversary: A Call for Modernization and Relevance

As the UN approaches its 80th anniversary, India emphasizes the necessity of reform to address current and future global challenges. Prime Minister Modi leads the call for updated global governance structures, highlighting peace, security, and sustainable development amid ongoing global conflicts and UN struggles with polarisation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 23-12-2024 11:11 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 11:08 IST
India Leads Reform Charge at UN's 80th Anniversary: A Call for Modernization and Relevance
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/DD News) Image Credit: ANI

As the United Nations gears up for its 80th anniversary, India has voiced a pressing need for reform to maintain relevance in addressing contemporary global issues. This comes as world leaders have ratified an ambitious agreement aimed at overhauling global governance frameworks and promoting sustainable initiatives.

During September's high-level 79th session of the General Assembly, a consensus was reached on the 'Pact of the Future.' This seminal document addresses manifold themes, including peace and security, sustainable development, and the transition of global governance regarding climate change, digital connectivity, and human rights.

India continues to spotlight the outdated nature of the Security Council, advocating for its expansion due to its inability to resolve present-day conflicts effectively. Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized dialogue and diplomacy, engaging in significant talks with key world leaders to foster conflict resolution through peaceful means.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024