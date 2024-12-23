India Leads Reform Charge at UN's 80th Anniversary: A Call for Modernization and Relevance

As the United Nations gears up for its 80th anniversary, India has voiced a pressing need for reform to maintain relevance in addressing contemporary global issues. This comes as world leaders have ratified an ambitious agreement aimed at overhauling global governance frameworks and promoting sustainable initiatives.

During September's high-level 79th session of the General Assembly, a consensus was reached on the 'Pact of the Future.' This seminal document addresses manifold themes, including peace and security, sustainable development, and the transition of global governance regarding climate change, digital connectivity, and human rights.

India continues to spotlight the outdated nature of the Security Council, advocating for its expansion due to its inability to resolve present-day conflicts effectively. Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized dialogue and diplomacy, engaging in significant talks with key world leaders to foster conflict resolution through peaceful means.

