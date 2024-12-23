Left Menu

UK Economy Stalls in Third Quarter

The British economy showed no growth in the third quarter, according to the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics. An earlier estimate had suggested slight growth of 0.1% for the July-to-September period, highlighting concerns over economic resilience.

The British economy remained static in the third quarter, as recent figures from the Office for National Statistics indicate. Released on Monday, the data highlights an absence of growth from July to September.

Previously, a preliminary estimate suggested that the economy had grown by 0.1% during this time. However, the updated figures point to a lack of any expansion, raising questions about the robustness of the economic recovery.

This stagnation underscores broader concerns regarding economic stability and points to potential challenges ahead for policymakers.

