No Bail for Former IAS Probationer in Fraud Case

The Delhi High Court on Monday denied anticipatory bail to former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar, who is accused of cheating and misusing reservation benefits in the civil services examination.

While dismissing the anticipatory bail plea, Justice Chandra Dhari Singh emphasized the strength of the prima facie case and the necessity of investigating the alleged conspiracy.

The case involves allegations of fraud against a constitutional body, as Khedkar is accused of misrepresenting her status to gain additional benefits on her UPSC Civil Services Examination, 2022 application. Both the Delhi Police and the UPSC opposed the bail request, highlighting the severity of the allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)