Karnataka Minister Battles Allegations in Legislative Row

Karnataka Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar has vowed to continue her legal battle against BJP MLC C T Ravi over derogatory remarks made against her in the Legislative Council. Hebbalkar plans to seek justice through Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and President Droupadi Murmu, despite BJP support for Ravi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belagavi | Updated: 23-12-2024 15:31 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 15:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar has declared her determination to press on with legal proceedings against BJP MLC C T Ravi, who allegedly used a derogatory term in a Legislative Council session. Hebbalkar urged the Legislative Council Chairman and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to expedite the investigation.

Insisting Ravi should not be forgiven, she plans to appeal to Prime Minister Modi and President Murmu. Hebbalkar criticized BJP leaders for their support of Ravi, alleging their actions are politically driven.

Despite Ravi's allegations of mistreatment in police custody, the High Court ordered his release, emphasizing the importance of following proper procedures. Hebbalkar remains unfazed, promising to continue her fight for justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

