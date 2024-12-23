Biden Launches Trade Probe in Last-Ditch Move Against Chinese Semiconductor Dominance
The Biden administration announced a new trade investigation into Chinese-made legacy semiconductors, potentially leading to further tariffs. This effort aims to protect market-driven chip producers from China's rapid industry expansion and price manipulation.
The Biden administration on Monday initiated a trade investigation targeting Chinese-made legacy semiconductors, paving the way for potential new U.S. tariffs on these crucial components found in everyday products such as autos and telecom equipment.
Scheduled to hand over this Section 301 probe to President-elect Donald Trump, the investigation is aimed at countering China's aggressive state-backed semiconductor production, cited as a threat to American and global market-oriented chip makers.
Despite major import tariffs and export restrictions already in place, the U.S. seeks to strengthen its own semiconductor supply chain, even as China's planned production threatens global industry balance and fair competition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tensions Escalate: China Doubles Warships Around Taiwan
ADB Partners with CEG and YIST for $200M Project to Advance Vocational Education in China
Tensions Escalate as China Sends Warships and Aircraft Near Taiwan
U.S. Lawmakers Question Webull's Ties to China Amid Security Concerns
India-China Relations: Congress Demands Debate on 'New Normal'