Left Menu

Biden Launches Trade Probe in Last-Ditch Move Against Chinese Semiconductor Dominance

The Biden administration announced a new trade investigation into Chinese-made legacy semiconductors, potentially leading to further tariffs. This effort aims to protect market-driven chip producers from China's rapid industry expansion and price manipulation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2024 15:34 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 15:34 IST
Biden Launches Trade Probe in Last-Ditch Move Against Chinese Semiconductor Dominance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Biden administration on Monday initiated a trade investigation targeting Chinese-made legacy semiconductors, paving the way for potential new U.S. tariffs on these crucial components found in everyday products such as autos and telecom equipment.

Scheduled to hand over this Section 301 probe to President-elect Donald Trump, the investigation is aimed at countering China's aggressive state-backed semiconductor production, cited as a threat to American and global market-oriented chip makers.

Despite major import tariffs and export restrictions already in place, the U.S. seeks to strengthen its own semiconductor supply chain, even as China's planned production threatens global industry balance and fair competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024