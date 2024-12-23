Left Menu

Farmer Charged for Unwanted Police Protection After Compensation Dispute

A farmer in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu, Vidhyadhar Yadav, is charged Rs 9.91 lakh for police security after threatening suicide over land compensation non-payment. His property was acquired for a cement plant without due compensation. Yadav eventually received Rs 3.8 crore, but the police sent a notice for security expenses incurred.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 23-12-2024 15:38 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 15:38 IST
Farmer Charged for Unwanted Police Protection After Compensation Dispute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strange turn of events, Vidhyadhar Yadav, a farmer from Jhunjhunu district in Rajasthan, is facing a hefty bill of Rs 9.91 lakh for police security costs despite never requesting such protection. The police had deployed 99 officers to prevent Yadav from committing suicide over a compensation dispute.

Yadav's property was seized for a cement plant development in Gothada village, yet no compensation was initially provided. The farmer, distraught by the lack of progress, had submitted a letter threatening to end his life unless his demands were met by December 11.

Though the compensation issue was eventually resolved with Yadav receiving Rs 3.8 crore, the police had already incurred expenses by mobilizing officers and vehicles for his protection. Officials say recovering the costs from Yadav is necessary, though he insists he never asked for such measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024