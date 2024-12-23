Farmer Charged for Unwanted Police Protection After Compensation Dispute

In a strange turn of events, Vidhyadhar Yadav, a farmer from Jhunjhunu district in Rajasthan, is facing a hefty bill of Rs 9.91 lakh for police security costs despite never requesting such protection. The police had deployed 99 officers to prevent Yadav from committing suicide over a compensation dispute.

Yadav's property was seized for a cement plant development in Gothada village, yet no compensation was initially provided. The farmer, distraught by the lack of progress, had submitted a letter threatening to end his life unless his demands were met by December 11.

Though the compensation issue was eventually resolved with Yadav receiving Rs 3.8 crore, the police had already incurred expenses by mobilizing officers and vehicles for his protection. Officials say recovering the costs from Yadav is necessary, though he insists he never asked for such measures.

