North Korea's Military Aid to Russia Ramps Up amid Rising Global Tensions

South Korea reports North Korea's increased military support to Russia for the Ukraine war, including the deployment of suicide drones and troops. This escalation in military ties poses threats to Seoul. Concerns grow as Kim Jong Un plans strategic provocations to bolster negotiating power with the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2024 16:16 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 16:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

South Korea's military announced signs of North Korea escalating its support to Russia, involving troops and advanced weaponry like suicide drones, for the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. This development follows North Korea's previous supply of rocket launchers and howitzers.

State media revealed leader Kim Jong Un's focus on suicide drones, with plans for mass production and revised military strategies. The disclosed collaboration with Moscow raises security concerns for Seoul.

Speculation grows around North Korea conducting missile tests and strategic provocations, with a possible hypersonic missile test looming, amid complex geopolitical dynamics involving Russia and the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

