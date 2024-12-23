North Korea's Military Aid to Russia Ramps Up amid Rising Global Tensions

South Korea's military announced signs of North Korea escalating its support to Russia, involving troops and advanced weaponry like suicide drones, for the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. This development follows North Korea's previous supply of rocket launchers and howitzers.

State media revealed leader Kim Jong Un's focus on suicide drones, with plans for mass production and revised military strategies. The disclosed collaboration with Moscow raises security concerns for Seoul.

Speculation grows around North Korea conducting missile tests and strategic provocations, with a possible hypersonic missile test looming, amid complex geopolitical dynamics involving Russia and the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)