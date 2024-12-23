Court Overrules Objections for Buffalo Slaughterhouse NOC in Mandsaur

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has ordered the issuance of a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to a Mandsaur resident for establishing a buffalo slaughterhouse, deeming the local civic body's objections as unreasonable.

Civic authorities had previously denied approval citing Mandsaur's status as a religious city. However, the court clarified this designation only applies to a 100-meter radius surrounding a specific temple. Therefore, blanket objections are deemed invalid.

The high court instructed the civic authorities to process the application, ensuring compliance with pollution control laws. This verdict emphasizes legal clarity over arbitrary restrictions in granting business operations like slaughterhouses.

(With inputs from agencies.)