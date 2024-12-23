Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh CM Pushes for Swift Project Execution

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu urges officials to expedite projects in Himachal Pradesh for maximum public benefit. Reviewing centrally-sponsored schemes, he stresses meeting timelines to avoid cost increases and emphasises public awareness for effective policy implementation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 23-12-2024 16:20 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 16:20 IST
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu of Himachal Pradesh has issued a directive for the expedited execution of ongoing projects across the state to maximize benefits for residents. This decision came during a review meeting focused on centrally-sponsored schemes.

Sukhu assessed various projects pertaining to social welfare, backward class and tribal development, women's welfare, the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, and agriculture. He underscored the importance of meeting deadlines to prevent cost overruns and accelerate development.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the need for conceptualizing and prioritizing new initiatives. He urged officials to adopt a proactive approach to serving targeted groups and emphasized raising public awareness to ensure participation and access to government programs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

