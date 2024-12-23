Major Breakthrough Against Khalistan Zindabad Force

In a high-stakes operation, Punjab Police, in collaboration with Uttar Pradesh Police, neutralized three Khalistani terrorists in Pilibhit, marking a significant breakthrough in the fight against a Pakistan-backed terror module.

The individuals, identified as Varinder Singh, Gurvinder Singh, and Jashanpreet Singh, were involved in recent grenade attacks in Punjab. The police recovered firearms and extensive ammunition following the encounter.

This operation highlights an intricate web of international connections, linking masterminds in Pakistan, Greece, and the UK, as revealed by Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav.

(With inputs from agencies.)