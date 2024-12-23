Left Menu

Major Breakthrough Against Khalistan Zindabad Force

In a significant operation, three Khalistani terrorists involved in the Gurdaspur grenade attack were killed by police in an encounter in Pilibhit. The joint effort by Punjab and Uttar Pradesh police unveiled a Pakistan-sponsored module led by Pakistan-based Ranjeet Singh Nita and aimed at destabilizing Punjab.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pilibhit/Chandigarh | Updated: 23-12-2024 17:32 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 17:32 IST
In a high-stakes operation, Punjab Police, in collaboration with Uttar Pradesh Police, neutralized three Khalistani terrorists in Pilibhit, marking a significant breakthrough in the fight against a Pakistan-backed terror module.

The individuals, identified as Varinder Singh, Gurvinder Singh, and Jashanpreet Singh, were involved in recent grenade attacks in Punjab. The police recovered firearms and extensive ammunition following the encounter.

This operation highlights an intricate web of international connections, linking masterminds in Pakistan, Greece, and the UK, as revealed by Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav.

