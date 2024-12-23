Gold Smuggling Foiled: 467 Grams Seized at Delhi Airport
Customs officials seized 467 grams of gold at Delhi airport, concealed in a tea maker and metallic flask, intercepting a 32-year-old male passenger from Uttar Pradesh. Valued at around Rs 34.67 lakh, the disguised gold was discovered during an X-ray check after arrival from Riyadh.
Customs officials at Delhi airport have successfully intercepted an attempt to smuggle gold into the country. A 32-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh was found in possession of 467 grams of gold hidden inside everyday household items.
The gold, valued at approximately Rs 34.67 lakh, had been cleverly disguised with a silver coating. It was seized on Sunday following the passenger's arrival from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, according to an official statement.
Initially, standard checks did not reveal any anomalies, but a subsequent X-ray examination of the baggage highlighted suspicious images. Further inspection unveiled three silver-coated yellow metal pieces hidden inside metallic flasks and one similar piece concealed in a metal tea container, as detailed by the customs department in a social media post.
