Rozgar Mela Empowers Reserved Categories with Government Jobs
Rozgar Mela, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Jitendra Singh, provided over 39,000 government job appointments to candidates from reserved categories. This initiative underscores the government's focus on social equity and inclusivity while also creating non-government employment opportunities through various schemes.
- Country:
- India
At the Rozgar Mela held on Monday, over 39,000 candidates from reserved categories received government job appointments, showcasing the Centre's commitment to social equity, according to Union Minister Jitendra Singh.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi presided over the event, where 71,000 appointment letters were distributed nationwide. Singh highlighted the initiative's transformative impact on socio-economic structures in his address.
The focus on providing opportunities to Scheduled Castes, Tribes, and Other Backward Classes marks a significant step towards inclusive growth. These efforts aim to bolster employment equity and empower marginalized communities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
