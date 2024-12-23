Left Menu

Rozgar Mela Empowers Reserved Categories with Government Jobs

Rozgar Mela, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Jitendra Singh, provided over 39,000 government job appointments to candidates from reserved categories. This initiative underscores the government's focus on social equity and inclusivity while also creating non-government employment opportunities through various schemes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2024 18:00 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 18:00 IST
Rozgar Mela Empowers Reserved Categories with Government Jobs
  • Country:
  • India

At the Rozgar Mela held on Monday, over 39,000 candidates from reserved categories received government job appointments, showcasing the Centre's commitment to social equity, according to Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presided over the event, where 71,000 appointment letters were distributed nationwide. Singh highlighted the initiative's transformative impact on socio-economic structures in his address.

The focus on providing opportunities to Scheduled Castes, Tribes, and Other Backward Classes marks a significant step towards inclusive growth. These efforts aim to bolster employment equity and empower marginalized communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024