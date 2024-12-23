Qatar Eyes Investment in Syria's Energy and Ports

Syria's de facto leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, revealed on Monday that Qatar is showing interest in investing in the nation, particularly in the energy and ports sectors.

After a meeting with Qatar's state minister for foreign affairs, Sharaa stated that they discussed potential collaboration opportunities.

Additionally, Sharaa extended an invitation to Qatar's Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, to visit Syria, signaling a potential strengthening of ties between the two countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)