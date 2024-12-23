Left Menu

Qatar Eyes Investment in Syria's Energy and Ports

Syria's de facto ruler, Ahmed al-Sharaa, announced Qatar's willingness to invest in Syria's energy and ports sectors after meeting with Qatar's state minister for foreign affairs. Additionally, Sharaa extended an invitation to Qatar's Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, to visit Syria.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 23-12-2024 18:56 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 18:56 IST
Qatar Eyes Investment in Syria's Energy and Ports
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Syria's de facto leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, revealed on Monday that Qatar is showing interest in investing in the nation, particularly in the energy and ports sectors.

After a meeting with Qatar's state minister for foreign affairs, Sharaa stated that they discussed potential collaboration opportunities.

Additionally, Sharaa extended an invitation to Qatar's Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, to visit Syria, signaling a potential strengthening of ties between the two countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024