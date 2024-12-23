Qatar Eyes Investment in Syria's Energy and Ports
Syria's de facto ruler, Ahmed al-Sharaa, announced Qatar's willingness to invest in Syria's energy and ports sectors after meeting with Qatar's state minister for foreign affairs. Additionally, Sharaa extended an invitation to Qatar's Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, to visit Syria.
23-12-2024
Syria's de facto leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, revealed on Monday that Qatar is showing interest in investing in the nation, particularly in the energy and ports sectors.
After a meeting with Qatar's state minister for foreign affairs, Sharaa stated that they discussed potential collaboration opportunities.
Additionally, Sharaa extended an invitation to Qatar's Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, to visit Syria, signaling a potential strengthening of ties between the two countries.
