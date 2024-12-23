Clampdown on Cyber Fraud: 21 Arrested in Massive Scam

In a significant breakthrough, Gurugram cyber police have arrested 21 individuals accused of perpetrating a major scam across India. The suspects are alleged to have defrauded victims of Rs 125 crore by posing as fake officers from courier companies.

According to Priyanshu Dewan, Assistant Commissioner of Police (cyber), all arrests were made in November and December following an analysis of data provided by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Center (I4C). During the operation, authorities confiscated 16 mobile phones and seven SIM cards linked to the fraudulent activities.

The investigation into the expansive cybercrime network is ongoing, with police focusing on identifying additional accomplices and securing more evidence to bring the perpetrators to justice.

