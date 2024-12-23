Left Menu

Multi-Vehicle Chaos in Delhi's Rohini: Man Hospitalized

A multi-vehicle accident in Delhi's Rohini area left Ashok Kumar, 60, injured. The crash involved four two-wheelers and a car. Kumar was taken to Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital. Police are investigating, seeking the driver who fled the scene after the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2024 19:07 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 19:07 IST
accident
  • Country:
  • India

A harrowing multi-vehicle collision occurred in Delhi's Rohini area, resulting in significant injury to a 60-year-old man, police reported on Monday.

The incident, which involved four two-wheelers and a car, prompted an immediate dispatch of a police team to the site. The injured individual, identified as Ashok Kumar, was quickly transported to Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital for medical care, according to a senior police official.

Ashok Kumar is currently receiving treatment, and police will take his statement to gather more information. Efforts are underway to locate the car driver who fled the accident scene, authorities confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

