Multi-Vehicle Chaos in Delhi's Rohini: Man Hospitalized

A harrowing multi-vehicle collision occurred in Delhi's Rohini area, resulting in significant injury to a 60-year-old man, police reported on Monday.

The incident, which involved four two-wheelers and a car, prompted an immediate dispatch of a police team to the site. The injured individual, identified as Ashok Kumar, was quickly transported to Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital for medical care, according to a senior police official.

Ashok Kumar is currently receiving treatment, and police will take his statement to gather more information. Efforts are underway to locate the car driver who fled the accident scene, authorities confirmed.

