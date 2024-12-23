Left Menu

Daring Daylight Heist: Rs 10 Lakh Stolen in Mumbai

Two unidentified individuals executed a daring heist at a housing society in south Mumbai, stealing Rs 10 lakh. The assailants used weapons and pepper spray to subdue their victims, who were transporting the cash. Police are reviewing CCTV footage to identify the perpetrators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-12-2024 20:07 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 20:07 IST
Daring Daylight Heist: Rs 10 Lakh Stolen in Mumbai
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A thieving duo made off with Rs 10 lakh from a south Mumbai housing society after an audacious daylight heist, police reported on Monday.

The shocking incident occurred Friday at Srinath Cooperative Housing Society, Gulalwadi Circle. Inderkumar Motilal Prajapati and colleague Anuragsingh Umesh Rajput were the victims, targeted as they entered the site. Working for a private courier firm, Prajapati was in possession of the sizable cash sum, entrusted to him by his employer.

The attackers, who remain unidentified, brandished weapons and unleashed pepper spray during the robbery, swiftly escaping with the money. Authorities are scrutinizing CCTV footage in hopes of identifying the criminals and bringing them to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024