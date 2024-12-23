Daring Daylight Heist: Rs 10 Lakh Stolen in Mumbai

A thieving duo made off with Rs 10 lakh from a south Mumbai housing society after an audacious daylight heist, police reported on Monday.

The shocking incident occurred Friday at Srinath Cooperative Housing Society, Gulalwadi Circle. Inderkumar Motilal Prajapati and colleague Anuragsingh Umesh Rajput were the victims, targeted as they entered the site. Working for a private courier firm, Prajapati was in possession of the sizable cash sum, entrusted to him by his employer.

The attackers, who remain unidentified, brandished weapons and unleashed pepper spray during the robbery, swiftly escaping with the money. Authorities are scrutinizing CCTV footage in hopes of identifying the criminals and bringing them to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)