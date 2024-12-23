Left Menu

Russia's New Diplomatic Dynamics in Syria

Russia engages with Syria's new Islamist-led administration, providing asylum to former president Bashar al-Assad and discussing the future of its naval and air bases. Key talks focus on its facilities at Tartous and Hmeimim, following a sweeping rebel takeover of Damascus.

  Country:
  • Russia

Russia is forging new diplomatic channels with Syria's recently established Islamist government, as confirmed by Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov on Monday. This development follows the granting of asylum to the former Syrian president, Bashar al-Assad, and his family after rebels captured Damascus.

Moscow is actively negotiating the future of its military presence in Syria, particularly focusing on a naval facility at the Tartous port and an air base in Latakia province's Hmeimim. These discussions come amid a significant shift in Syria's political landscape.

Russia's involvement underscores its strategic interests in maintaining influence in the region, leveraging military and diplomatic routes to secure its longstanding partnerships and assets amidst Syria's ongoing transformations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

