Russia is forging new diplomatic channels with Syria's recently established Islamist government, as confirmed by Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov on Monday. This development follows the granting of asylum to the former Syrian president, Bashar al-Assad, and his family after rebels captured Damascus.

Moscow is actively negotiating the future of its military presence in Syria, particularly focusing on a naval facility at the Tartous port and an air base in Latakia province's Hmeimim. These discussions come amid a significant shift in Syria's political landscape.

Russia's involvement underscores its strategic interests in maintaining influence in the region, leveraging military and diplomatic routes to secure its longstanding partnerships and assets amidst Syria's ongoing transformations.

