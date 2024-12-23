Outrage in Mizoram Over Vigilante Justice and Tragic Death

In Mizoram, two individuals have been detained following alleged involvement in the beating and subsequent death of a man over accusations of theft. The accused, part of a Village Defence Party, reportedly assaulted the victim, David Lalmuanpuia, after suspecting his role in a local theft, according to police sources.

Home Minister K. Sapdanga expressed deep regret and urged community workers to operate within legal confines. The incident has incited public uproar, with many attributing blame to the pastor who allegedly delayed a response to the victim's mother's pleas.

Social activist Vanramchhuangi, leading the CESJ, demanded urgent governmental action. The group criticized the Mizoram Police Act, 2011, calling for amendments to prevent further misuse of community policing.

