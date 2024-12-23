Shah Calls for Stronger Information Warfare in India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday emphasized the significant threat posed by disinformation and fake news to India's social fabric. In using powerful technology, these elements consistently challenge national unity, he stated during the '37th Intelligence Bureau Centenary Endowment Lecture'. Shah highlighted the role of information warriors in the fight against such challenges.

Detailing the nation's security needs, Shah pointed out the necessity for a robust ecosystem to effectively counter misinformation and propose strategies to neutralize propaganda. He mentioned the importance of the intelligence sector in identifying and managing potential threats, ensuring societal stability and trust remain intact.

Underlining the achievements of the Modi government, Shah credited improved state and agency coordination as major factors in combating terrorism, Naxalism, and organized crime over the past decade. He further announced three new criminal laws designed to modernize India's justice system, aiming for speedy delivery of justice.

