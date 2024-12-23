Shah Calls for Stronger Information Warfare in India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah stressed the need for a robust strategy to combat misinformation and divisive forces threatening India's social unity. Delivering the '37th Intelligence Bureau Centenary Endowment Lecture', he highlighted the importance of intelligence in maintaining societal trust and proposed comprehensive preparations to achieve a more developed nation.
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday emphasized the significant threat posed by disinformation and fake news to India's social fabric. In using powerful technology, these elements consistently challenge national unity, he stated during the '37th Intelligence Bureau Centenary Endowment Lecture'. Shah highlighted the role of information warriors in the fight against such challenges.
Detailing the nation's security needs, Shah pointed out the necessity for a robust ecosystem to effectively counter misinformation and propose strategies to neutralize propaganda. He mentioned the importance of the intelligence sector in identifying and managing potential threats, ensuring societal stability and trust remain intact.
Underlining the achievements of the Modi government, Shah credited improved state and agency coordination as major factors in combating terrorism, Naxalism, and organized crime over the past decade. He further announced three new criminal laws designed to modernize India's justice system, aiming for speedy delivery of justice.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
U.S. Lawmakers Question Webull's Ties to China Amid Security Concerns
Theft at Mahayuti Swearing-In: A Security Breach
India Gears Up for Enhanced Border Security with Anti-Drone Unit
Haryana security personnel lob teargas shells to disperse protesting farmers as they near multi-layer barricades at Shambhu border.
Strengthened Border Security Under Modi: Amit Shah Highlights BSF Achievements