JD(U) Leader Resigns Over Waqf Bill Support, Cites Betrayal of Secular Values

Mohammed Qasim Ansari, a leader of the Janata Dal (United), resigned on Thursday in protest of the party's endorsement of the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Bill, passed in the Lok Sabha amidst significant opposition.

In a letter addressing JD(U) President and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Ansari expressed that the party's stance shattered the trust of millions of Indian Muslims. He highlighted their belief in JD(U)'s commitment to secular values. However, JD(U) spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan Prasad downplayed Ansari's importance, labeling him a 'non-entity.'

Despite internal dissent, senior JD(U) figures, including Vijay Kumar Choudhary, emphasized unity within the party over the Bill, reaffirming JD(U)'s support under Nitish Kumar's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)