U.S. National Security Efforts to Counter Russian Interference Stalled

Amid shifting U.S. foreign policy priorities, national security agencies have significantly slowed their efforts to counter Russian sabotage, disinformation, and cyberattacks. This pause comes under President Trump's administration, easing the pressure that previous efforts had placed on Moscow.

Initially, President Biden's administration assembled a coordinated response involving multiple U.S. agencies working alongside European allies to monitor and counter Russian hybrid warfare. However, since Trump's inauguration, these initiatives have been significantly dialed back, raising concerns among officials about de-prioritizing an important security threat.

Meetings between the U.S. National Security Council and European national security officials remain unscheduled, and inter-agency coordination has been reduced. Despite this, some intelligence sharing with European counterparts is ongoing, as the administration navigates a complex geopolitical landscape involving a volatile relationship with Russia.

