CRPF Faces Naxal Challenge: Injuries in Fierce Jungle Clash
Two CoBRA commandos of the CRPF were injured in a gunfight with Naxals while securing a forward base in Sukma district, Chhattisgarh. The soldiers have been taken to a medical facility. The CRPF's FOBs play a crucial role in countering Maoists in the southern Bastar region.
In a violent clash with Naxals on Monday, two CoBRA commandos from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) sustained injuries as they protected a forward base in the remote jungles of Sukma district, Chhattisgarh, according to official reports.
The incident occurred at the Gomguda forward operating base, part of the 241st battalion of the CRPF. The specialized jungle warfare unit, CoBRA, engaged in the skirmish leaving two personnel injured.
These commandos were urgently transported to a medical facility. The CRPF continues to establish bases in remote regions to strategically confront Maoist activities, aiming to eliminate the Naxal threat by March 2026.
