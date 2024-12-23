Kashmir's Security Uplift: Proactive Measures in Focus
Kashmir's IGP V K Birdi emphasized the need for proactive security measures to bolster the security grid. Chairing a meeting, he directed district police chiefs to ensure smooth traffic during festivals and reviewed strategies for protecting vital installations. Vigilance and coordination among agencies were strongly urged.
In a significant move, Kashmir's Chief of Police, IGP V K Birdi, called for intensified efforts to fortify the security infrastructure across the region. His call came during a key meeting with top police and security agency officials on Monday.
Birdi highlighted the importance of proactive measures to ensure the uninterrupted success of local events, emphasizing that district police chiefs must facilitate smooth traffic flow, especially during festivals. He also reviewed comprehensive security protocols for safeguarding crucial installations and maintaining highway security.
The IGP urged relevant officers to maintain a keen watch on anti-national activities and increase their area's security footprint. Stressing the importance of inter-agency coordination, Birdi advised on crafting robust strategies to preempt and tackle potential security threats effectively.
(With inputs from agencies.)
