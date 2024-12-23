CoBRA Commandos Clash with Naxals in Chhattisgarh Jungle
Two CoBRA commandos were injured during a gun battle with Naxals at a forward operating base in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district. The incident occurred at a newly established base. Both injured personnel are stable, and the CRPF continues to establish more bases to counter Naxal activities by 2026.
In a fierce gun battle on Monday, two CoBRA commandos of the Central Reserve Police Force sustained injuries in a confrontation with Naxals near Sukma district, Chhattisgarh. The incident unfolded while the commandos were securing a newly established forward operating base deep within the jungle terrain.
The clash occurred at the Gomguda forward operating base, part of the 241st battalion's strategic grounds, under the jurisdiction of Chintalnar Police Station. The encounter left two members of the 206 specialized jungle warfare unit injured, who have since been transported to a nearby medical facility and are reported to be in stable condition.
Officials stated that the CRPF's robust response forms part of a larger campaign to set up forward operating bases in remote areas. The Union government has committed to eradicating the Naxal threat by March 2026, with over 40 bases established in Chhattisgarh in the past two years alone.
