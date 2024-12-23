Left Menu

Federal Judge Blocks Biden's Privacy Rule on Gender and Abortion Treatments

A federal judge in Texas has blocked the Biden administration's rule enhancing privacy for women seeking abortions and patients receiving gender transition treatments, citing potentially exceeded authority. This decision halts enforcement against a Texas doctor who challenged the regulation as unlawful, raising ongoing legal battles over healthcare privacy rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2024 23:04 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 23:04 IST
Federal Judge Blocks Biden's Privacy Rule on Gender and Abortion Treatments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A federal judge in Texas halted the enforcement of a Biden administration rule designed to protect the privacy of women seeking abortions and patients receiving gender transition treatments, a decision marking a significant legal challenge to healthcare privacy rights.

U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk's ruling came in response to a legal challenge brought by a Texas doctor and was issued just a day before the rule was set to be enforced. This move underscores ongoing tensions between federal initiatives and conservative religious groups over healthcare.

The healthcare privacy rule was an attempt by the Biden administration to safeguard patient records, but the judge's decision raises questions about the extent of federal authority in the face of state legislation, particularly in Republican-led states with restrictive abortion laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024