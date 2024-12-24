Left Menu

Panama Canal Sovereignty: A Historic Power Struggle

Latin American leaders defended Panama after President-elect Donald Trump threatened to take control of the Panama Canal. The canal, a vital shipping route, has a complex history involving early construction attempts by the French and subsequent U.S. involvement. Current concerns stem from Trump's claims of high fees and Chinese influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2024 00:30 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 00:30 IST
Panama Canal Sovereignty: A Historic Power Struggle
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Latin American leaders united in defense of Panama on Monday, responding to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's threat to reinstate American control over the Panama Canal, a pivotal global shipping route. Trump's remarks have rekindled sovereignty concerns over this crucial waterway that was ceremonially handed over to Panama in 1999.

The Panama Canal is an 82-km artificial waterway, linking the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans, substantially reducing travel time for ships. Initially attempted by the French in the 1800s, the project saw American intervention after Panama gained independence, leading to the canal's completion in 1914. Despite historical tensions, the canal now stands as a significant revenue source for Panama.

Amid Trump's assertions of high usage fees and the risk of foreign influence, particularly from China, Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino dismissed these claims. Mulino affirmed transparent fee evaluations that facilitate canal maintenance and expansion, asserting the canal remains independent from major powers, including China and the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024