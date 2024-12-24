Panama Canal Sovereignty: A Historic Power Struggle

Latin American leaders united in defense of Panama on Monday, responding to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's threat to reinstate American control over the Panama Canal, a pivotal global shipping route. Trump's remarks have rekindled sovereignty concerns over this crucial waterway that was ceremonially handed over to Panama in 1999.

The Panama Canal is an 82-km artificial waterway, linking the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans, substantially reducing travel time for ships. Initially attempted by the French in the 1800s, the project saw American intervention after Panama gained independence, leading to the canal's completion in 1914. Despite historical tensions, the canal now stands as a significant revenue source for Panama.

Amid Trump's assertions of high usage fees and the risk of foreign influence, particularly from China, Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino dismissed these claims. Mulino affirmed transparent fee evaluations that facilitate canal maintenance and expansion, asserting the canal remains independent from major powers, including China and the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)