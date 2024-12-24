Left Menu

Israel's Crucial Admission: The Assassination of Hamas Chief Haniyeh

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz publicly acknowledged Israel's involvement in the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran. This announcement adds to regional tensions involving Israel's actions in Gaza and Lebanon and threatens to exacerbate conflicts with Iran and other regional actors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2024 02:14 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 02:14 IST
Israel's Crucial Admission: The Assassination of Hamas Chief Haniyeh
Israeli Defense Minister

For the first time, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz acknowledged Israel's role in the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, which took place in Iran last July. This revelation poses a significant escalation in the already volatile relations between Tehran and Israel, compounded by ongoing conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon.

Katz, addressing elements of the Houthi terrorist organization firing missiles at Israel, reinforced Israel's readiness to weaken regional adversaries, highlighting their strategic aims against Iran-backed groups. He stated intentions to strike the strategic infrastructure of adversaries in a stance of aggressive defense.

The admission of Haniyeh's assassination, previously unclaimed by Israel, further complicates the geopolitical landscape. Haniyeh, who served as Hamas' international diplomacy face, was part of indirect ceasefire talks before his killing, leaving an impactful void amid the Israeli-Palestinian tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024