Israel's Crucial Admission: The Assassination of Hamas Chief Haniyeh

For the first time, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz acknowledged Israel's role in the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, which took place in Iran last July. This revelation poses a significant escalation in the already volatile relations between Tehran and Israel, compounded by ongoing conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon.

Katz, addressing elements of the Houthi terrorist organization firing missiles at Israel, reinforced Israel's readiness to weaken regional adversaries, highlighting their strategic aims against Iran-backed groups. He stated intentions to strike the strategic infrastructure of adversaries in a stance of aggressive defense.

The admission of Haniyeh's assassination, previously unclaimed by Israel, further complicates the geopolitical landscape. Haniyeh, who served as Hamas' international diplomacy face, was part of indirect ceasefire talks before his killing, leaving an impactful void amid the Israeli-Palestinian tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)