Left Menu

Amicorp Group Denies Role in $7 Billion 1MDB Scandal

Amicorp Group, accused of facilitating fraudulent 1MDB transactions, denies involvement and is set to dispute claims in court. The Malaysian fund seeks over $1 billion in damages. Allegations suggest Amicorp aided in creating intricate shell structures that masked fund misappropriation benefiting senior officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2024 06:35 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 06:35 IST
Amicorp Group Denies Role in $7 Billion 1MDB Scandal

Amicorp Group has firmly denied allegations that it knowingly aided in facilitating more than $7 billion worth of fraudulent transactions tied to the controversial Malaysian state fund, 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

A contentious legal battle looms as Amicorp prepares to contest a legal claim exceeding $1 billion made by 1MDB in the British Virgin Islands court. The claim accuses Amicorp and its CEO of playing a crucial role in defrauding the sovereign wealth fund between 2009 and 2014.

Identified as one of the most significant lawsuits filed around the 1MDB scandal, the allegations implicate Amicorp in orchestrating a web of shell companies and sham transactions that concealed the funds' trail, purportedly for the benefit of senior Malaysian officials and UAE management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024