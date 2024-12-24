Brutal Subway Fire Attack in NYC: Suspect Charged with Murder

In a harrowing incident that has shocked New York City, a Guatemalan national is facing murder and arson charges for the alleged burning of a woman in a subway train. Sebastian Zapeta, 33, reportedly set the victim on fire at a Coney Island station, watching as she was engulfed in flames.

Authorities captured Zapeta, who entered the United States illegally after a prior deportation in 2018. Surveillance footage revealed him approaching the victim, who may have been asleep, and setting her clothing ablaze. The woman tragically succumbed to the flames on the scene.

Jessica Tisch, New York City police commissioner, described the crime as one of the most depraved acts imaginable. The quick apprehension of Zapeta was aided by camera installations and a tip from local high school students. The Brooklyn District Attorney has vowed to seek severe consequences for the gruesome crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)