Left Menu

Brutal Subway Fire Attack in NYC: Suspect Charged with Murder

A 33-year-old Guatemalan man, Sebastian Zapeta, faces charges of murder and arson after allegedly setting a woman on fire in a New York subway. The victim died at the scene. Zapeta, previously deported in 2018, re-entered the US illegally. Surveillance helped authorities apprehend him swiftly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 24-12-2024 08:48 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 08:48 IST
Brutal Subway Fire Attack in NYC: Suspect Charged with Murder
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a harrowing incident that has shocked New York City, a Guatemalan national is facing murder and arson charges for the alleged burning of a woman in a subway train. Sebastian Zapeta, 33, reportedly set the victim on fire at a Coney Island station, watching as she was engulfed in flames.

Authorities captured Zapeta, who entered the United States illegally after a prior deportation in 2018. Surveillance footage revealed him approaching the victim, who may have been asleep, and setting her clothing ablaze. The woman tragically succumbed to the flames on the scene.

Jessica Tisch, New York City police commissioner, described the crime as one of the most depraved acts imaginable. The quick apprehension of Zapeta was aided by camera installations and a tip from local high school students. The Brooklyn District Attorney has vowed to seek severe consequences for the gruesome crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024