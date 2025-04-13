Meeting of Minds: Safeguarding the Black Sea Post-Ceasefire

Military representatives from Turkey and abroad are scheduled to gather in Turkey on April 15-16 to deliberate on the security of the Black Sea region. This comes in anticipation of a potential ceasefire agreement between Ukraine and Russia, according to a statement from the Turkish Defense Ministry.

The meeting, set to take place at the Naval Forces Headquarters, aims to address concerns and strategies regarding the Black Sea's security landscape post-ceasefire. The statement confirmed the participation of military officials from both Turkey and international allies, though it did not disclose the specifics of the foreign countries involved.

This crucial assembly is part of ongoing diplomatic efforts to stabilize the region and ensure the safe navigation and security of international waters amid geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)