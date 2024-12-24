21-Year Fugitive Nabbed in Maharashtra

A member of a notorious criminal gang, Baburao Anna Kale, has been arrested after evading capture for 21 years. The arrest occurred in Jalna district of Maharashtra, ending a decades-long search.

Kale, a member of the Pardhi gang, was wanted for his involvement in a 2003 robbery in Palghar, where four assailants broke into a bungalow, stole significant valuables, and attempted another unsuccessful robbery nearby.

Acting on a tip-off, the Mira Bhayander-Vasai Virar crime branch, with local police, arrested him. Kale is linked to multiple crimes, including property theft and attempted murder, across several regions, with some accomplices still at large.

