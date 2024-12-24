21-Year Fugitive Nabbed in Maharashtra
A notorious criminal gang member, Baburao Anna Kale, was arrested after 21 years on the run. In 2003, Kale was involved in a robbery and murder attempt in Palghar, Maharashtra. Police recently located and apprehended him in Jalna district. Kale's arrest sheds light on his involvement in additional crimes.
- Country:
- India
A member of a notorious criminal gang, Baburao Anna Kale, has been arrested after evading capture for 21 years. The arrest occurred in Jalna district of Maharashtra, ending a decades-long search.
Kale, a member of the Pardhi gang, was wanted for his involvement in a 2003 robbery in Palghar, where four assailants broke into a bungalow, stole significant valuables, and attempted another unsuccessful robbery nearby.
Acting on a tip-off, the Mira Bhayander-Vasai Virar crime branch, with local police, arrested him. Kale is linked to multiple crimes, including property theft and attempted murder, across several regions, with some accomplices still at large.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Maharashtra's Bid to Make Lonar Lake a UNESCO World Heritage Site
Maharashtra Opposition Calls for Ballot Paper Revolution Amid EVM Controversy
BJP's Rahul Narwekar elected Maharashtra assembly Speaker.
Rahul Narwekar Unopposed as Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker
Spurious Drug Scandal: Four Booked in Maharashtra Hospital Case