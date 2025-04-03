Left Menu

Maharashtra's Latur Leads Green Transformation Amid Rising Heat Concerns

Maharashtra's Latur district launches 'Amritdhara Abhiyan,' advocating rooftop rainwater harvesting amid soaring temperatures. Led by Collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge, the initiative aims to combat climate change effects and promote groundwater replenishment. Community participation is key in transforming Latur into 'Green Latur' through tree plantations, green infrastructure, and public awareness campaigns.

Updated: 03-04-2025 11:48 IST
With rising temperatures posing a severe threat, Maharashtra's Latur district has spearheaded an initiative to advocate rooftop rainwater harvesting across government and private buildings.

Over the next two months, the 'Amritdhara Abhiyan' campaign will engage the community to maximize rainwater infiltration during the forthcoming monsoon, stated District Collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge at a climate resilience workshop.

Experts emphasized the urgency of addressing climate change impacts on heatwaves, economy, and health. Public awareness campaigns, green building concepts, and strategic urban planning are crucial to transforming Latur into a sustainable city by its 50th anniversary in 2032.

