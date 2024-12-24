Mysterious Deaths in Caravan Stir Kerala Town

The calm of Vadakara town in north Kerala was disrupted when two bodies were discovered in a caravan parked along a roadside. The victims, identified as Manoj, the driver, and another individual, Joel, were found on Monday evening.

The caravan had attracted local attention due to its prolonged stationary position since Sunday night. Initial examinations revealed one body near the door, while another was located on the berth by police.

Authorities, including forensic, fingerprint experts, and the dog squad, are investigating. While carbon monoxide poisoning remains unconfirmed, police continue to probe the mysterious circumstances of the deaths.

