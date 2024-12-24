Left Menu

Mysterious Deaths in Caravan Stir Kerala Town

Two men were found dead in a caravan near Vadakara town, Kerala, drawing police investigation. The bodies, identified as the driver Manoj and another man Joel, were discovered on Monday evening. The vehicle, belonging to a business group, was en route to Malappuram. Causes of death remain undetermined.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 24-12-2024 11:45 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 11:37 IST
Mysterious Deaths in Caravan Stir Kerala Town
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

The calm of Vadakara town in north Kerala was disrupted when two bodies were discovered in a caravan parked along a roadside. The victims, identified as Manoj, the driver, and another individual, Joel, were found on Monday evening.

The caravan had attracted local attention due to its prolonged stationary position since Sunday night. Initial examinations revealed one body near the door, while another was located on the berth by police.

Authorities, including forensic, fingerprint experts, and the dog squad, are investigating. While carbon monoxide poisoning remains unconfirmed, police continue to probe the mysterious circumstances of the deaths.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024