Goa's Beef Crisis: Strike and Vigilante Tensions Loom Over Holidays

Goa is bracing for a beef shortage with the festive season approaching, as meat traders have gone on strike to protest harassment by cow vigilante groups. The strike, under the Quraishi Meat Traders Association (QMTA), began Monday.

The QMTA has written to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, highlighting increasing attacks by right-wing Hindu organizations on legally operating beef shops. Abdul Bepari, a QMTA member, called for government action against these groups and protection for traders.

Despite complaints, police have not taken action, Bepari said. Congress MLA Carlos Alvares Ferreira criticized the vigilante actions, stating they amounted to trespassing and lacked authority. Chief Minister Sawant assured that Goa Meat Complex Limited can meet beef demands hygienically.

