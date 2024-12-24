Left Menu

Union Minister Empowers 126 with New Roles at Rozgar Mela

Union Minister S P Singh Baghel distributed appointment letters to 126 people at the Rozgar Mela in Aizawl. The appointments span various roles in Assam Rifles, Department of Posts, and other forces. Assam Rifles contributed significantly by preparing candidates through rigorous pre-recruitment training sessions.

Union Minister S P Singh Baghel has taken a significant step towards employment generation, distributing appointment letters to 126 candidates during the Rozgar Mela in Aizawl.

The Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, and Panchayati Raj, presented these letters for positions within the Assam Rifles, Department of Posts, SSB, ITBP, and MZU. This event was hosted on Monday and drew attendance from Assam Rifles DIG Brigadier Girish Upadhya and other senior officials from paramilitary divisions.

Notably, the Assam Rifles played a crucial role in equipping candidates for these roles. Their comprehensive pre-recruitment training included vital physical fitness and exam preparation, leading to several candidates successfully securing positions. The Assam Rifles' efforts saw 38 candidates passing both physical and written examinations, with 32 making it to the final merit list for SSC(GD) recruitment.

