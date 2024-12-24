Supreme Court Petition Challenges Election Rule Amendments

The Congress Party has approached the Supreme Court with a writ petition to contest recent amendments to the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961, enacted by the government. These changes restrict public access to specific electronic documents, including CCTV footage and video recordings of candidates, to curb misuse.

AICC General Secretary Jairam Ramesh emphasized the urgent need to restore the integrity of the electoral process, which he claims is 'fast eroding.' Ramesh called for the Supreme Court's intervention, expressing hope for a restoration of transparency and accountability.

The petition argues that the Election Commission, a constitutional entity responsible for ensuring free and fair elections, should not amend crucial laws without public consultation. The government recently amended Rule 93(2)(a) following the Election Commission's advice, limiting public inspection rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)