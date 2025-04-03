Waqf Amendment Bill Stirs Debate: A Step Towards Transparency or Constitutional Assault?

The passage of the Waqf Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha has been heralded by Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra as a significant national achievement. According to Vijayendra, the legislation addresses longstanding grievances where the Waqf Board allegedly suppressed thousands, notably in Karnataka where many temple-related properties were said to be usurped.

In support of the bill, BJP's Tarun Chugh criticized opposition leaders like Rahul Gandhi for allegedly misleading the Muslim community about the bill's intentions, asserting it will bring much-needed accountability to Waqf operations. Conversely, opposition leaders, including AAP MP Sanjay Singh, have lambasted the bill as unconstitutional, claiming it's designed to stoke division.

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has accused the BJP of using the bill as a tool for societal polarization. Despite its passage in the Lok Sabha following intense debate, where it secured a majority, the bill continues to face staunch opposition from the INDIA bloc in the Rajya Sabha.

(With inputs from agencies.)