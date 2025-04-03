Waqf Amendment Bill 2025: A New Era for Waqf Transparency

Kashish Warsi, President of the Indian Sufi Foundation, expressed his support for the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025 on Thursday, encouraging Muslims nationwide to review the bill themselves. This endorsement follows the Lok Sabha's approval of the contentious legislation after an intensive debate that witnessed fierce opposition from the INDIA bloc.

In his remarks, Warsi highlighted Union Home Minister Amit Shah's assurance to the Lok Sabha that the bill carries no harmful intentions towards Muslims. Instead, the provisions aim to deliver substantial benefits to economically disadvantaged Muslims. "This bill is clearly a boon for poor Muslims, and I congratulate the government for its passage," Warsi stated.

The bill now awaits discussion in the Rajya Sabha, where Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda are expected to speak. The Waqf Amendment Bill proposes improvements to the administration and management of waqf properties, overcoming the 1995 Act's shortcomings and leveraging technology for better records management.

(With inputs from agencies.)