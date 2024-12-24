Maharashtra's Ladki Bahin Scheme: Empowering Women with Financial Stability

The Maharashtra government has resumed the disbursement of monthly instalments under its Ladki Bahin scheme, according to Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare.

Following a pause due to the state's assembly elections, the scheme aims to financially empower women by providing Rs 1,500 per month. This initiative reportedly played a role in the BJP-led Mahayuti’s recent electoral victory.

With more than 2.34 crore beneficiaries, the scheme is expected to grow as more women register. The promise of an increased amount of Rs 2,100 monthly is under consideration for the next state budget, Tatkare said, aiming to further enhance financial stability and self-confidence among women.

(With inputs from agencies.)