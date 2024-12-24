Maharashtra's Ladki Bahin Scheme: Empowering Women with Financial Stability
The Maharashtra government's Ladki Bahin scheme has resumed disbursing monthly instalments to women beneficiaries after a pause. The initiative, offering financial aid, has been linked to the BJP-led Mahayuti’s assembly election victory. Minister Aditi Tatkare emphasized empowerment and future enhancements to the scheme.
- Country:
- India
The Maharashtra government has resumed the disbursement of monthly instalments under its Ladki Bahin scheme, according to Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare.
Following a pause due to the state's assembly elections, the scheme aims to financially empower women by providing Rs 1,500 per month. This initiative reportedly played a role in the BJP-led Mahayuti’s recent electoral victory.
With more than 2.34 crore beneficiaries, the scheme is expected to grow as more women register. The promise of an increased amount of Rs 2,100 monthly is under consideration for the next state budget, Tatkare said, aiming to further enhance financial stability and self-confidence among women.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
AAP Readies for Delhi Elections: Key Meeting to Finalize Candidate List
Political Storm: BJP Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Foreign Collusion
BJP's Rahul Narwekar elected Maharashtra assembly Speaker.
BJP Announces Candidates for Rajya Sabha Bypolls Amid Vacancies
Karnataka Legislature Winter Session Heats Up as BJP and Congress Clash Over Waqf Land Issue