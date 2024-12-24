Left Menu

Calcutta HC Rejects Bail Pleas in School Jobs Scam Case

The Calcutta High Court denied bail petitions for former West Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee and four ex-public servants in connection with a CBI investigation into a school jobs recruitment scam. The court decided following differing judgments by a previous bench, as the investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 24-12-2024 14:40 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 14:40 IST
Calcutta HC Rejects Bail Pleas in School Jobs Scam Case
  • Country:
  • India

The Calcutta High Court has turned down bail requests from former West Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee and four other former officials. They are implicated in a CBI investigation linked to an alleged school jobs recruitment scam.

Justice Tapabrata Chakraborty made the ruling, refusing bail for former West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) chairman Subires Bhattacharya, former state secondary education board president Kalyanmoy Ganguly, former SSC advisory committee chairman S P Saha, and ex-SSC secretary Ashok Saha.

The case, initially handled by justices Arijit Banerjee and Apurba Sinha Roy, ended with opposing judgments. Chief Justice assigned the case to Justice Chakraborty. Despite the CBI's completed probe into the five accused, the broader investigation continues, and bail could hinder the process, argued the agency's counsel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024