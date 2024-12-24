Calcutta HC Rejects Bail Pleas in School Jobs Scam Case

The Calcutta High Court has turned down bail requests from former West Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee and four other former officials. They are implicated in a CBI investigation linked to an alleged school jobs recruitment scam.

Justice Tapabrata Chakraborty made the ruling, refusing bail for former West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) chairman Subires Bhattacharya, former state secondary education board president Kalyanmoy Ganguly, former SSC advisory committee chairman S P Saha, and ex-SSC secretary Ashok Saha.

The case, initially handled by justices Arijit Banerjee and Apurba Sinha Roy, ended with opposing judgments. Chief Justice assigned the case to Justice Chakraborty. Despite the CBI's completed probe into the five accused, the broader investigation continues, and bail could hinder the process, argued the agency's counsel.

