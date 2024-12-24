Left Menu

Election Commission Defends Voter Roll Integrity Amid Maharashtra Polls

The Election Commission affirmed that no arbitrary voter roll changes occurred during Maharashtra's recent assembly elections. Responding to Congress's concerns, the EC clarified normal voter turnout increments and dismissed allegations of irregular electoral roll additions. Emphasizing transparency, the EC detailed political involvement throughout the election process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2024 16:51 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 16:29 IST
Election Commission Defends Voter Roll Integrity Amid Maharashtra Polls
Syrian elections Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission has firmly defended the integrity of the voter rolls in Maharashtra's recent assembly elections, declaring that there were no arbitrary additions or deletions of voters.

Responding to allegations raised by the Congress party, the EC clarified that the increase in voter turnout from 5 PM to 11:45 PM was a normal part of the aggregation process and cautioned against comparing interim and final polling data.

The Commission clarified claims of unusual voter additions in assembly constituencies, pointing out that only six constituencies experienced significant changes, reinforcing the transparency and statutory compliance throughout the election process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024