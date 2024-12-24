Election Commission Defends Voter Roll Integrity Amid Maharashtra Polls

The Election Commission has firmly defended the integrity of the voter rolls in Maharashtra's recent assembly elections, declaring that there were no arbitrary additions or deletions of voters.

Responding to allegations raised by the Congress party, the EC clarified that the increase in voter turnout from 5 PM to 11:45 PM was a normal part of the aggregation process and cautioned against comparing interim and final polling data.

The Commission clarified claims of unusual voter additions in assembly constituencies, pointing out that only six constituencies experienced significant changes, reinforcing the transparency and statutory compliance throughout the election process.

(With inputs from agencies.)