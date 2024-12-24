Shootout in Seelampur: Notorious Criminal Talib Caught

In a dramatic turn of events, a 20-year-old alleged criminal was apprehended following a shootout with the police in Delhi's Northeast Seelampur area. The accused, identified as Talib, faced charges of murder, snatching, theft, and violations of the Arms Act, revealed an official source on Tuesday.

Talib, who sustained a bullet injury to his leg during the exchange of gunfire, is currently receiving medical treatment. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Rakesh Paweriya, Talib had previously been implicated in a murder case, and efforts to capture him had been ongoing since October.

Acting on secret intelligence, the Seelampur police executed a trap near the Fish Farm area. Despite being ordered to surrender, Talib fired at the police. The officers returned fire, injuring him and subsequently taking him into custody, concluded the police report.

(With inputs from agencies.)