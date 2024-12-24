Left Menu

Shootout in Seelampur: Notorious Criminal Talib Caught

A 20-year-old suspect, Talib, involved in various criminal cases, was captured after a shootout with Delhi Police in Seelampur. Injured in the leg, he was hospitalized. Previously linked to a murder, Talib evaded arrest for months until this operation led to his capture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2024 16:32 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 16:32 IST
Shootout in Seelampur: Notorious Criminal Talib Caught
Talib
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, a 20-year-old alleged criminal was apprehended following a shootout with the police in Delhi's Northeast Seelampur area. The accused, identified as Talib, faced charges of murder, snatching, theft, and violations of the Arms Act, revealed an official source on Tuesday.

Talib, who sustained a bullet injury to his leg during the exchange of gunfire, is currently receiving medical treatment. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Rakesh Paweriya, Talib had previously been implicated in a murder case, and efforts to capture him had been ongoing since October.

Acting on secret intelligence, the Seelampur police executed a trap near the Fish Farm area. Despite being ordered to surrender, Talib fired at the police. The officers returned fire, injuring him and subsequently taking him into custody, concluded the police report.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024