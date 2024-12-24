Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Criticizes Congress Over Ambedkar's Legacy

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accused Congress of disrespecting B R Ambedkar, India's Constitution architect, during his lifetime and undermining his legacy. He countered this by highlighting BJP's reverence for Ambedkar, contrasting it with Congress's alleged history of malice and neglect against him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 24-12-2024 16:55 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 16:38 IST
Yogi Adityanath Criticizes Congress Over Ambedkar's Legacy
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a fierce criticism of the Congress party on Tuesday, accusing it of disrespecting B R Ambedkar, the chief architect of India's Constitution, both during his lifetime and after his death. The remarks were made at a press conference amid the ongoing controversy ignited by Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statements in Rajya Sabha.

Adityanath highlighted the opposition's unethical conduct against Ambedkar, emphasizing BJP's efforts to honor his legacy. He cited BJP's creation of memorials and initiatives under Prime Ministers Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Narendra Modi, which he said were aimed at preserving Ambedkar's ideals.

The Chief Minister further accused the Congress of attempting to thwart Ambedkar's political career, denying him honors, and marginalizing Dalit voices. He argued that it was only under BJP-backed governments that Ambedkar received the recognition he deserved, such as being awarded the Bharat Ratna.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024