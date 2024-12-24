Yogi Adityanath Criticizes Congress Over Ambedkar's Legacy
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accused Congress of disrespecting B R Ambedkar, India's Constitution architect, during his lifetime and undermining his legacy. He countered this by highlighting BJP's reverence for Ambedkar, contrasting it with Congress's alleged history of malice and neglect against him.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a fierce criticism of the Congress party on Tuesday, accusing it of disrespecting B R Ambedkar, the chief architect of India's Constitution, both during his lifetime and after his death. The remarks were made at a press conference amid the ongoing controversy ignited by Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statements in Rajya Sabha.
Adityanath highlighted the opposition's unethical conduct against Ambedkar, emphasizing BJP's efforts to honor his legacy. He cited BJP's creation of memorials and initiatives under Prime Ministers Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Narendra Modi, which he said were aimed at preserving Ambedkar's ideals.
The Chief Minister further accused the Congress of attempting to thwart Ambedkar's political career, denying him honors, and marginalizing Dalit voices. He argued that it was only under BJP-backed governments that Ambedkar received the recognition he deserved, such as being awarded the Bharat Ratna.
