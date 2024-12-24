Left Menu

Espionage Charges Add to US Citizen's Legal Woes in Russia

Gene Spector, a Russian-born US citizen, was sentenced to an additional 15 years in a Russian prison on espionage charges. Previously, he received a 3.5-year sentence for bribery connected to a former Deputy Prime Minister's aide. Details of the espionage charge remain undisclosed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 24-12-2024 17:06 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 17:06 IST
Espionage Charges Add to US Citizen's Legal Woes in Russia
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Gene Spector, a Russian-born US citizen, faces an extended prison sentence in Russia after being convicted of espionage. According to reports, a Moscow court levied a 15-year term against Spector for spy-related activities, although specific details of the case have not been made public.

Spector previously worked in the Russian medical equipment sector but became embroiled in legal issues when he was sentenced to 3.5 years in 2022 for his role in facilitating bribes. These bribes were linked to Anastasia Alekseyeva, an aide to former Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich, leading to her 12-year sentence on charges of accepting lavish vacation trips.

Arkady Dvorkovich, a notable political figure in Russia who served between 2012 and 2018, is currently the president of the International Chess Federation (FIDE). The implications of Spector's extended sentencing could further strain US-Russian relations, raising concerns over judicial transparency and human rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024