Gene Spector, a Russian-born US citizen, faces an extended prison sentence in Russia after being convicted of espionage. According to reports, a Moscow court levied a 15-year term against Spector for spy-related activities, although specific details of the case have not been made public.

Spector previously worked in the Russian medical equipment sector but became embroiled in legal issues when he was sentenced to 3.5 years in 2022 for his role in facilitating bribes. These bribes were linked to Anastasia Alekseyeva, an aide to former Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich, leading to her 12-year sentence on charges of accepting lavish vacation trips.

Arkady Dvorkovich, a notable political figure in Russia who served between 2012 and 2018, is currently the president of the International Chess Federation (FIDE). The implications of Spector's extended sentencing could further strain US-Russian relations, raising concerns over judicial transparency and human rights.

