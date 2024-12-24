United We Stand: The Hunger Strike of Jagjit Singh Dallewal

Punjab farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who has entered the 29th day of his hunger strike, emphasized the need for unity among farmers to succeed in their demands from the government.

Staged at the Khanauri border, Dallewal's protest aims to secure legal guarantees for minimum support prices for farmers' crops. His call to action, delivered from a special stage due to his declining health, resonated with agitating farmers.

Supported by fellow leader Abhimanyu Kohar, Dallewal asserted his resolve, despite weakened physical condition. Meanwhile, farmers under the Samyukta Kisan Morcha and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha banners continue their protests at strategic points.

(With inputs from agencies.)