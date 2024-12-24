Left Menu

United We Stand: The Hunger Strike of Jagjit Singh Dallewal

Jagjit Singh Dallewal, a farmer leader from Punjab, has been on a hunger strike for 29 days to demand legal guarantee for minimum support price. Despite his deteriorating health, Dallewal remains determined, urging the farming community to fight unitedly to achieve their demands from the government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-12-2024 17:19 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 17:19 IST
United We Stand: The Hunger Strike of Jagjit Singh Dallewal
Jagjit Singh Dallewal
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who has entered the 29th day of his hunger strike, emphasized the need for unity among farmers to succeed in their demands from the government.

Staged at the Khanauri border, Dallewal's protest aims to secure legal guarantees for minimum support prices for farmers' crops. His call to action, delivered from a special stage due to his declining health, resonated with agitating farmers.

Supported by fellow leader Abhimanyu Kohar, Dallewal asserted his resolve, despite weakened physical condition. Meanwhile, farmers under the Samyukta Kisan Morcha and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha banners continue their protests at strategic points.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024