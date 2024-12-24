Left Menu

Mystery Surrounds Tragic Discovery of Missing Girl

A 12-year-old girl's body was discovered in Bapgaon village after she was reported missing from Kalyan, Thane district. Police, who filed a missing person report, are investigating her suspicious death. The case, registered under kidnapping charges, awaits a postmortem report for further insights.

  • Country:
  • India

A grim discovery was made in Bapgaon village as a 12-year-old girl's body was found just a day after she vanished from her locality in Kalyan, Thane district.

According to Deputy SP Rahul Zalte, passersby spotted the girl's body near the village graveyard wall around 10 AM. The anguished parents identified her shortly after filing a missing person complaint with Kolsewadi police station.

The case, filed under kidnapping charges, has prompted police to investigate the mysterious circumstances of her death while they await the postmortem report for more information.

(With inputs from agencies.)

